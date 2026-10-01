Police have descended on a Christchurch property as they search for a missing 21-year-old man.

Police have been searching for Braydon Hepworth since he was last seen on September 3 at a service station in Linwood.

Several public appeals have been made for sightings of Braydon since he was reported missing.

The last confirmed sighting of Braydon was on September 3 at a service station in Linwood. Photo: Supplied

Braydon was reported missing from an England St address.

On Friday, police descended on an England St property, near the corner of Hereford St, which they “believed to be Braydon’s last known address”.

A police spokesperson said they were “conducting a scene examination at a residential property”.

“Staff have made extensive enquiries to date and Braydon has not been located. We are very concerned for Braydon.

“Police continue to appeal for anybody with information regarding Braydon’s whereabouts to please get in contact with us.”

The property has been cordoned off with tape. A police forensics trailer is at the scene and an officer is standing guard outside.

Several police vehicles, including at least two unmarked police cars, can be seen at the property. A number of detectives were at the scene.

Specialist search teams are combing the property.

A neighbour told Allied Media the house police are focusing on is a backpackers' accommodation.

Police on England St, near the corner of Hereford St. Photo: Raphael Franks

She said she had never seen or heard any trouble from the property.

“Everyone in there seems nice and friendly,” she said.

She said she has never seen the police there before.

Police have been at the property since about 9.30am on Friday, she said.

Photo: Raphael Franks

Another neighbour, Aida Esguerra, said police knocked on her door two weeks ago asking about Braydon.

Officers asked her if she had seen him or knew him. She told them she did not know him.

Last month police said Braydon's family had “concerns for his welfare and would like to see him return home”.

If you have any information about Braydon’s whereabouts, call 105 or visit police.govt.nz/use-105 and use file 260918/8420.

More to come…

-Allied Media