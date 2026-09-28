Another urgent appeal has been made asking anyone who has seen a missing Christchurch man to report it to police.

A police spokesperson said they are “urgently seeking sightings of missing 21-year-old Braydon” who has not been seen or heard from since early September.

If you have seen 21-year-old Braydon call 105, and reference file number 260918/8420. Photo: Supplied

Police first appealed for sightings of Braydon last week. The last confirmed sighting of Braydon was on September 3 at a service station in Linwood.

“Police have made extensive enquiries to locate Braydon, however, these have been unsuccessful to date.

“Police and Braydon’s family have serious concerns for his wellbeing, as this is extremely out of character for him.”

The last confirmed sighting of Braydon was on September 3 at a service station in Linwood. Photo: Supplied

If you have seen Braydon or have information about him, contact the police on 105, and reference file number 260918/8420.

-Allied Media