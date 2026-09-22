The family of a missing Christchurch man say they are concerned for his welfare.

Police are appealing to the public for sightings of Braydon Hepworth who was reported missing in Linwood.

A police spokesperson said the 21-year-old was last seen on England St on Monday, September 14, and had not been seen or heard from since.

“Police and Braydon's family have concerns for his welfare and would like to see him return home.

“If you have seen Braydon or know his whereabouts or movements, please call 105 and reference file number 260918/8420.”