Efforts to find a Queenstown woman last seen two weeks ago are continuing, with searchers looking for “specific clues”.

Erika Rodrigues Coelho, 47, a Brazilian national living in the resort, has not been seen since Friday, September 18.

Police were made aware of her disappearance on September 20, and a search began.

Her rental vehicle, a white Toyota RAV4 with a black roof, registration RKM122, was found at Skippers Saddle. It is a lookout and trailhead, near the intersection of Coronet Peak Rd and Skippers Rd, about 15 minutes drive from Queenstown.

Police on Friday morning said 18 Search and Rescue volunteers joined them in searching the Mt Dewar area on Thursday, with both teams looking for “specific clues”.

"Over the last week, search and drone teams have worked tirelessly and extensively, along with Coastguard Queenstown.

“The search will continue today with further taskings at hand.”

Earlier this week police appealed for help to identify a man seen on the Mt Dewar summit track, near where Ms Coelho’s vehicle was found.

The man was described as of Asian complexion, in his 30s and average to taller in height. He is of slim build, with short dark hair and clean shaven. He may be a tourist.

Police said they wanted to thank everyone involved in the search, and members of the public who had come forward with information.

“Police acknowledge the distress and worry for Erika's family during this time and are in touch to provide updates regularly.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact police, using reference number 260921/8173.

— Allied Media