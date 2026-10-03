The driver of a red Volkswagen remains at large after crashing into several parked cars in Dunedin.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were alerted about 12.40am on Saturday after the driver of the vehicle crashed into a parked car in Maitland St, before attempting to leave and hitting a number of other parked cars.

A badly damaged Toyota Aqua, in Maitland St, after it was hit by another car on Saturday morning. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

The driver and a passenger then fled on foot.

Despite a police dog unit attempt to track the occupants, they could not be found.

“Inquiries are ongoing to locate them,” she said.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz