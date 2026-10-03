Half of a house in Hampden has been badly damaged in an early-morning fire.

North Otago firefighters battled the blaze for nearly nine hours on Saturday morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they were alerted just after 3.30am.

The Ipswich St house was "well involved in fire” when crews arrived, with an estimated 50% of the structure damaged, the spokesperson said.

Seven fire appliances and support vehicles responded from Palmerston, Weston, Kakanui and Hampden fire brigades.

The fire was put out and crews had left the scene just after 12.30pm.