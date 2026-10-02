The Tertiary Education Union says university and polytechnic staff are fed up with insecure work and insulting pay offers.

The union's national secretary says it is a myth academic work provides a comfortable life, as members vote to strike this month.

About 9500 university and polytechnic staff, including lecturers, tutors, professors and librarians have voted to strike in October.

The strikes may include half day or full day strikes, and include withholding of student grades or new enrolments, TEU national secretary Amy Ross said.

University staff were being offered pay rises well below inflation, while polytechnic bargaining had been ongoing since February with many employers not agreeing to be part of a multi-employer collective agreement, she said.

"Many of these employers are refusing to discuss pay. Our members are extremely frustrated with their polytech employers."

It was the first time university and polytech staff were striking together, she said.

Ross said across universities, employers were not taking action to make jobs sustainable.

"I think the myth of the ivory tower [as] a myth is big in New Zealand. We imagine it's nice, secure, cushy, comfortable, well-paid work and that's simply not the truth.

"Our OIA [official information act] research from data this year shows us that half of all tertiary staff are not permanent."

She urged all political parties to commit to improving on tertiary sector funding, saying New Zealand was well below the OECD average.

"We need $900 million to reach the average. I would call on all political parties to put forward a comprehensive strategy of policies that show how they are going to value quality public education in Aotearoa."

Staff from the University of Otago, University of Canterbury, Victoria University of Wellington, Massey University, University of Waikato and University of Auckland would be involved in the strike.

Polytechnic staff from NZIST, MIT/Unitech, Wintec, Toi Ohomai, Eastern Institute of Technology, UCOL, Open Polytechnic, Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology, Ara, Otago Polytechnic and Southern Institute of Technology would also be involved in the strike.

Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington's acting vice-chancellor, Professor Rawinia Higgins, said was waiting for more information about what form the strike would take.

Victoria University valued its staff and was committed to reaching a new agreement, she said.

"We will continue to bargain in good faith at the earliest opportunity."

Professor Christina Hong, chief executive of MIT and Unitec, said all learners had been contacted on Friday afternoon and been assured the organisation was taking steps to minimise the impacts to teaching and learning through the strike.

"We recognise that the proposed industrial action is an important matter for many of our people.

"We respect the right of union members to participate in lawful industrial action and are committed to maintaining a respectful and constructive environment for everyone."

A Massey University spokesperson said the university was preparing contingency arrangements to minimise disruption.