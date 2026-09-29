Police are appealing for help to identify a man seen on a track near where a missing Queenstown woman’s vehicle was found.

Erika Rodrigues Coelho, 47, a Brazilian national living in Queenstown, has not been seen since Friday, September 18.

Police were made aware of her disappearance on September 20, and a search began with the help of Land Search and Rescue volunteers, Coastguard Queenstown, drones and a helicopter.

Her rental vehicle, a white Toyota RAV4 with a black roof, registration RKM122, was found at Skippers Saddle. It is a lookout and trailhead, near the intersection of Coronet Peak Rd and Skippers Rd, about 15 minutes drive from Queenstown.

Sergeant Terry Wood, of Queenstown, said on Wednesday police want the public’s help to identify a man seen on the Mount Dewar summit track, which begins at the Skippers Saddle carpark, about 12.30pm on September 18.

The man is described as of Asian complexion, in his 30s and average to taller in height. He is of slim build, with short dark hair and clean shaven. He may be a tourist.

Sgt Wood appealed for the man or members of the public to get in touch through 105, either online (select 'Update Report') or by phone. Please reference number 260921/8173.

People could also provide information anonymously, through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Allied Media