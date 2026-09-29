A drunken Dunedin door dasher was busted on his food delivery run after being dobbed in by concerned eatery staff.

The 25-year-old Door Dash food delivery driver was picking up orders from an eatery in George St at 9pm on Tuesday when the shop staff whiffed a strong scent of booze allegedly coming from the man, Senior Sergeant Iain Notman, of Dunedin, said.

The door dasher was also being aggressive towards the store’s owner.

When he collected the food and drove off, staff called police and he was quickly pulled over while still driving down George St.

The man refused a breath test and refused to provide a blood sample.

His licence was suspended for 28 days and he received a summons to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date for failing to comply with an officer’s request for blood.

Snr Sgt Notman said police were not sure what ever became of people’s door dash orders, but they were not delivered by the allegedly drunk door dasher.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz