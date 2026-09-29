A popular riverside walk in the Wānaka area has reopened after being shut down by rockfall.

The Outlet Track near Albert Town was closed by Department of Conservation following the rockfall and the identification of an unstable tree above the track.

DOC Central Otago operations manager Charlie Sklenar said on Wednesday a team had completed work to remove the unstable tree and loose rock.

“The track is now open again for everyone to enjoy.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding while the track was closed and we carried out the work needed to make it safe."