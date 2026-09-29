A homicide investigation is under way after two people were found dead in Buller on the West Coast.

Detective Inspector Geoff Baber said emergency services were called to a property on State Highway 7, Rahu Saddle, about 7.50am on Tuesday following concerns for a person.

"Upon arrival, a person was located deceased at the property.

"Further inquiries were carried out and when visiting another address on Maimai Road, another person was located also deceased."

Baber said police did not believe there was any risk to the public and they were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

"Members of the community may notice an increased police presence while we continue to gather information to establish exactly what occurred.

"We acknowledge people will be understandably shaken following this incident. We are providing support to the loved ones of those who died and the wider community."