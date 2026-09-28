The mural at the site of the former Johnson’s Grocers store on the corner of Colombo and Kilmore Sts. Photo: Daniel Alvey

A new mural being created to celebrate the history of one of Christchurch’s most iconic businesses has been changed after it initially showed a Melbourne shop with the same name.

The artwork is being painted on a building under construction at the former Johnson’s Grocers site on the corner of Kilmore and Colombo Sts. Johnson’s Grocers stood on the site from 1922 until the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

On Monday the artwork included an image of former business owner Colin Johnson in front of a one-storey building with a sign that read “A.C Johnson cash grocer”. The sign bore a striking resemblance to the historic “A.E. Johnson cash grocer” on the corner of Charles and Greig Sts in Seddon, Melbourne.

Johnson Grocers in Seddon, Australia. Photo: Footscray Historical Society

The Johnson’s Grocers building on Colombo St, which Colin’s father Stan Johnson bought in 1949, had two storeys and a sign on the verandah.

Artist Guy Ellis, known as Dcypher, has now changed the mural.

“It's just like a general depiction of his shop, not necessarily his shop. And the background stuff is not anywhere specific in Christchurch, just like a general sort of look and feel of old Christchurch,” Ellis said.

"It's in the eye of the beholder. If someone thinks I’ve made a mistake, that's fine. They can believe that I made a mistake. It doesn't bother me.”

Johnson's Grocers on Colombo St. Photo: Facebook

Ellis was worried The Star’s story would give a “negative connotation towards my artwork”.

The Star understands the mural cost $25,000. Ellis started painting the mural two weeks ago. He expected to finish in about a week.

He said Johnson’s Grocer was “one of those sort of important pieces of Christchurch history that I'd like to keep alive in some way, shape, or form.”

Ellis other murals include city scenes on the wall of Clip ‘n Climb and The Adventure Centre on the corner of Byron St and Waltham Rd. His art also features on a wall facing Madras St at the Ara Institute of Canterbury.

The initial depiction of the Johnson's Grocers building in the mural has been updated. Photo: Raphael Franks

Ellis is part of street artists’ collective DTR Crew, and also helped paint a 3D mural on the outside of Riverside Market.

Ellis said he drafted the Johnson’s Grocers mural in Photoshop.

He contacted former business owner Colin Johnson for permission to use his likeness on the wall. Ellis said Johnson was “fine with it” but “not terribly excited”.

"I'll send it to him once I've finished it, and maybe we'll get a different response,” Ellis said.

Ellis showed a draft of the mural to the property owner before he started painting.

Simon Beirne is managing director of the business now located at the site. He said he gave the mural the green light when he saw the draft.

Beirne said he did not realise the draft mural featured a building which differed in appearance to the former Johnson’s Grocers.

"Because he (Stan) started it (the business) in the 1920s or something, I just thought that's just what things looked like,” Beirne said.

"We just saw the draft and went, ‘Oh, that looks amazing’. And naturally, because we talked about the building being there, we didn’t think it would be something from Egypt, let alone Melbourne.

"We looked at it and went, ‘well, back in the day, Christchurch and Colombo St, Kilmore St would’ve looked like that, right?’ So we didn't go into detail and go what's that? Because that's not our game.”

Colin Johnson in his green grocer shop on Colombo St in November 2010. Photo: 2021 Christchurch Photo Hunt entry / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 / Stephanie Defregger

Johnson’s Grocers was started under the trading name Cameron and McMillan. By 1914, the business had been bought by Henry Leigh. It was known as Leigh and Co, Leigh's, or Leigh's G.U.S. Store.

Stan Johnson bought the property on January 29, 1949. Colin started working at the shop in 1957. Stan continued trading as Leigh and Co, but the business was eventually renamed Johnson’s Grocers.

Stan Johnson retired in 1995 and Colin then ran the store with help from his son.

Colin was in the shop on February 22, 2011, when the magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Christchurch. The business was forced to close. Colin opened a new shop at the Re:Start container mall in 2011, but by 2016 it had closed and he had retired.