Before her body was discovered on Wednesday, Christchurch homicide victim Sarah Brown's landlord says she was turned away from a neighbouring flat where a party had been held.

Brown was found dead at a property on Elderwood Lane, off Purchas St, in Edgeware on Wednesday morning.

A 52-year-old has been charged with her murder and was granted interim name suppression.

Brown’s landlord and neighbour, who did not want to be named, said Brown allegedly went to a neighbouring unit about 3am asking for alcohol.

She claimed the man who had been arrested and charged had hosted the small gathering in his unit earlier in the night.

"He didn’t want to know her. He didn’t want to know anything,” Brown’s landlord said.

"She (Brown) came back at 5.30am and managed to get in again, and she ended up getting stabbed. She had punctures over her whole body.

"She would have tried to get the beer. She is a fighting machine when she is out of it.

"She would have been pushing and pushing and pushing, and he would be trying to get her out of the flat.”

Brown’s landlord said she had spoken to Brown’s partner since the incident.

"He’s admitted that he couldn’t control her. He knew she was going down there to drink.

"He’s devastated that it’s happened.”

Brown’s friend Wendy Mercer has paid tribute to her, calling Brown “colourful and complex in so many ways”.

Police located a woman's body at a flat on Purchas St in Edgeware. Photo: Raphael Franks

Mercer said Brown was resilient in the face of hardship throughout her life.

“Megan...you were such a beautiful and vibrant soul. Over many years of knowing you, I witnessed your journey through life and admired your strength, resilience and deep insight through much hardship. You always had a special place in my heart, like a little sister,” Mercer said.

“You were colourful and complex in so many ways. Highly intelligent and articulate, artistically gifted, adventurous, sensitive, deeply compassionate for all beings and the planet, neurodivergent, quirky, deeply spiritual and very generous.

"It wasn't an easy path for you, but it meant you really understood others way beyond the superficial and had great empathy for helping anyone who needed it. You really were one of a kind that will be missed by all who love you."