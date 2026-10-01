Three people are dead following a "serious incident" in Auckland's Papatoetoe.

It comes after a man told RNZ he saw a body lying on the front porch of his neighbour's home as police and ambulances arrived at the scene.

Police responded to the scene on Cambridge Terrace after receiving a call at 6.40pm on Thursday about a dead person at an address, Detective Inspector Karen Bright said.

On arrival, Bright said police located the person outside, and two other people were found dead in the home.

"While our investigation is in the early stages, we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection to what has occurred."

Bright said police didn't believe there was any risk to the wider public.

"We are waiting for the completion of the scene examination, which will help us piece together the circumstances that led to this tragic event," Bright said.

"Police recognise events like this hit at the hearts of our communities, and we are doing everything we can to answer the many questions around this devastating incident."

Quentin Fenton told RNZ he saw ambulances and police start showing up before seeing a body lying on a front porch and "blood everywhere".

Ten minutes earlier, Fenton had sent his children up to the shops. They walked past the neighbour's house and waved to a man outside, who smiled back at them.

Fenton said those who lived in the house were "good people" who had helped him jump start his car.

He said the incident was a "big shock" and "too close to home".

"I've got four kids myself, just a bit freaked out by this."

Fenton said it was "all a bit surreal" and "too much".

Bright said police were providing wraparound care to the whanāu of those who had died, as well as neighbours.

"Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area while the investigation continues."