Woolworths' latest giveaway of Disney Ooshies are proving extremely popular with children across Aotearoa, but the frenzy has led to some schools asking for the items not to be taken onto school grounds.

Shoppers at the supermarket chain can pick up one of the Disney movie character-themed Ooshies for every $30 spent.

Last week, general manager of brand and marketing Abbe Hale said two-thirds of the Ooshies stock had already been given out and 90 percent of the display cases had been sold.

Full sets were listed on Trade Me, asking for hundreds of dollars and community Facebook groups were awash with pleas from parents for specific characters.

A number of schools - including Waikato's Cambridge East School and Auckland's Snells Beach School, Māngere Central School and Colwill School Massey - had all issued public notices to parents asking for Ooshies to remain at home.

In a newsletter, Cambridge East School said students had been wanting to trade and swap Ooshies during school time which was causing issues among students including disagreements, lost items and distraction from learning.

"To help avoid these problems, we ask that Ooshies are kept safely at home," it said.

Principal Hamish Fenemor said many items went through the school every couple of years which created a "bit of a kerfuffle" and Ooshies was just the latest one.

He said it was creating a little bit of extra admin for teachers and there were issues with children losing items.

"We don't need them at school... Kids love that sort of stuff... just a distraction in the classroom."

Snells Beach School issued a similar notice on social media asking that no toys, Pokemon cards or Ooshies come to school.

"This is due to the increased workload on teachers of dealing with distraction and upset children with missing objects.

"However Mr Morley would really like a Bobba Fett and Stormtrooper Ooshie please."

Principal Kathryn Ramel, said there was "no big drama" with Ooshies and they were heaps of fun.

"Kids naturally put them down and lose them [however]. It's better if they organise those things out of school."

She said the school's office had been ending up with a whole lot of Ooshies that had been lost or misplaced.

On social media, Māngere central School said Ooshies had become a significant distraction during class time and break time. It and said due to the high demand there had been situations where they had gone missing or been misplaced, which led to upset students and lost learning time.

"Any toys brought to school will be safely stored by the teacher until the end of the day for a parent or caregiver to collect," the school said.

Colwill School Massey said on social media there had been issued with Ooshies being lost, shared or even taken from other students.

It asked that Ooshies and squishies, remained at home to keep classrooms "focused, calm and safe".

It's not the first time popular items have been banned from schools due to disrupting learning - previous bans included Crocs and their Jibbitz charms and fidget spinners.