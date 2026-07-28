Three southern racecourses are among seven slated for closure if wide-ranging New Zealand industry proposals are accepted.

Oamaru, Gore and Wyndham race tracks would go under the Project Stamina report

commissioned by New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing and Harness Racing New

Zealand.

Trentham, Rotorua, Manawatu and Hawera are the other tracks set to go.

Non-racing tracks - used for training or trials, or unused - including Waikouaiti and Balfour would also be closed.

NZTR outgoing chairman Russell Warwick said clubs that wanted to fight the

proposed closures would get an opportunity to make their case for

survival.

The racing codes commissioned the report to consider ways to address a

slump in the industry related to too many venues, excessive

administration costs and a shrinking horse supply.

More to come . . .

- Allied Media