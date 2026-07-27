UK television personality Bill Oddie, best known for his role in the TV comedy series The Goodies and presenter of nature programmes, has died aged 85.

AFP reports that Oddie’s agent David Foster announced the death.“Bill was a multi-talented celebrity – wildlife presenter, broadcaster, comedian, writer, songwriter, musician and conservationist,” Foster said.

Foster did not reveal the cause of Oddie’s death.

Oddie grew up in Birmingham and achieved fame as one of the trio in The Goodies, starring with Graeme Garden and Tim Brooke-Taylor in the comedy sketch show which ran from 1970 to 1982.

Several of the songs Oddie wrote for The Goodies were UK chart hits, including The Funky Gibbon in 1975.

Oddie was a passionate birdwatcher and conservationist, and presented various shows across the BBC and Channel 4, including the nature programme Springwatch.