Motorists have been asked to avoid the Glenorchy-Queenstown Road after a bus crash on Tuesday morning.

Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred in an area known as the Narrows about 9am.

"Some of the occupants of the bus appear to have minor injuries,” police said in a statement.

They said the road would be closed for some time while the bus was removed.

A tow crane was on its way to the scene.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council earlier advised that “plenty of locations” had temperatures hovering around freezing point or below, and said crews would be monitoring conditions through the morning.

Icy conditions have caused problems on roads around the resort several times during this winter.