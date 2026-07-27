Police deployed road spikes to capture two youths involved in an alleged ram raid outside a Christchurch shopping mall early on Tuesday morning.

Inspector Paul Reeves said police responded to a report of an incident in Riccarton about 12.30am.

The target was a Starbucks coffee shop near the Rotherham St entrance to the Westfield Riccarton mall, the NZ Herald reported.

Reeves said a vehicle was allegedly used to gain entry to the premises and damage a window before leaving the scene.

A sign in the coffee shop’s window on Tuesday morning stated it was closed “due to unexpected damage”.

Said Reeves: “A member of the public reported the vehicle, which was subsequently located by police.

“Police successfully deployed road spikes and the vehicle continued for a short distance before being abandoned near the intersection of Waltham Rd and Austin St with all four tyres deflated.”

Reeves said the two youths were arrested and were due to appear in the Christchurch Youth Court on Tuesday.

“They are facing charges including aggravated burglary, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, burglary, failing to stop and dangerous driving.”