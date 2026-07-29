Two southern racing presidents are dismayed their courses are being targeted for possible closure under sweeping reforms to the New Zealand industry. Both, however, want to see the devil in the detail before accepting the future looks bleak. Dual-code courses Oamaru and Gore are among the seven proposed for closure under the Project Stamina report. Oamaru Harness Racing Club president Donald Kininmont did not agree with the decision to have the course on the proposed closure list. He wanted to talk to his fellow committee members and explore their avenues for giving feedback to the proposals. “It doesn’t look flash, but we’re not hung out to dry just yet.” The Oamaru Harness Racing Club was established in 1923 and hosts seven of its own meetings a year, including the time-honoured Hannon Memorial each September. Oamaru also has gallops and hosts meetings from the Waikouaiti and Kurow clubs. “It doesn’t seem to make much sense, considering the number of race meetings we run,” Kininmont said. He also highlighted the quality of the Oamaru surface for all forms of racing, something that showed out again after recent flooding around the town. “Parts of the grass track were underwater. Less than seven days later, they ran a very successful gallops meeting there. “I can’t see a reason why they would shut a venue like Oamaru. It’s always been one of the better galloping tracks.” Gore Racing Club president Morgan Horrell had not had time to fully scour the 137-page “One Equine View’’, the response of the two racing codes to the Project Stamina report, when contacted by the Otago Daily Times. The idea of Gore closing, however, was unpalatable. “We’re devastated, obviously,” Horrell said. “But there’s so much to digest, and there are some conflicting reports and emotions. “We’ve been through reports like this several times before and nothing eventuates. This one’s different again, and we’ll just have to work through it.” The Gore Racing Club is the 100% owner of the Gore course. Its major tenant is the Gore Harness Racing Club, while both the Tapanui and Wyndham clubs hold their gallops meeting at the course. “It involves a lot of people. And this could hurt a lot of people,” Horrell said. “At this stage, I understand it’s just a proposal. I don’t know if anything is set in concrete. “We will fight it to the bitter end for the racing club but also for the other tenant clubs and for the whole community. “It’s a community-based pastime. And this is another kick in the guts for a small community.” Horrell said Gore had a “great committee” and members would now turn their attention to doing everything they could to stave off closure. Meanwhile, there is a mutinous feeling in the capital as the bigwigs at Trentham — the only racecourse in Wellington — prepare to fight for survival. Trentham, seemingly considered problematic as it is a fair distance from any significant horse population, was the highest-profile of the seven courses named for potential closure. “If we thought closing Trentham was genuinely in the best interests of New Zealand racing then we would sadly agree to it, but it simply isn’t,” Wellington Racing Club president Simon Barber told New Zealand Herald racing writer Michael Guerin. “How anybody can think having no racing in one of your biggest cities, let alone your capital, is a good idea doesn’t make any sense. “We believe there are a few people at NZTR who don’t want racing at Trentham, but the reasons just don’t stand up.” hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz