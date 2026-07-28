Southern racing stalwarts are in shock after the release of a wide-ranging industry report that calls for several courses to be closed. Three tracks in the South — dual code courses Oamaru and Gore, and harness racing course Wyndham — will be axed if the recommendations in the Project Stamina report commissioned by New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing and Harness Racing New Zealand are accepted. Trentham, Rotorua, Manawatū and Hāwera are the other tracks slated for closure as part of a push for rationalisation. The tracks in the gun are used for training, trials and jumpouts as well as for race days, so any closures will have a significant impact on southern racing. The news did not go down well with Oamaru trotting trainer Phil Williamson. “It’s very disappointing, no doubt about that,” Williamson said. “There’s nothing good to say about it. If they close Oamaru, it will be the end of us. “It just seems mind-blowing to me.” Williamson, whose sons Matt and Brad also train in Oamaru, was staggered the report mentioned the possibility of installing floodlights at Ascot Park to help maintain the Invercargill venue as a strong cross-code base. “That would be the most ludicrous thing I’ve ever heard. “An unfathomable decision. “Putting lights in at the wettest place in winter, really? For people like us, if we were to race at night in Invercargill, we’d be driving home in the middle of winter at 3am.” Oamaru Jockey Club president Nigel Rooney said it was not a good day for either of the town’sracing codes. “We’ve got a long history here that looks like it’s going to come to an end,” Rooney said. “It’s pretty disappointing. “I’ve yet to see any real evidence that the Oamaru track has any detrimental effect on the financial results of either code. “I’m not sure what the industry gains by getting rid of Oamaru. It’s hard to fathom.” Rooney highlighted the fact the recent Oamaru Cup Day turned over more than $1.5 million and featured 10 races with nearly 120 horses, comfortably out-performing a race at Riccarton earlier in the month. “Why would you want to get rid of clubs that are producing something for you at a minimal cost to the industry? “They keep reducing venues, they reduce the clubs and all I can see coming from that is a reduction in participants and a reduction in horse ownership.” Rooney said Oamaru had been on the shortlist for closure before but he believed it could be “job done” this time. Oamaru has a particularly complex ownership issue to resolve if it closes as the ground is part of a crown reserve and is merely leased by both codes. Jo Gordon, the general manager of Gallop South, which oversees 10 Otago and Southland racing clubs, feels the proposals in the report covering the South “make no sense”. “The result would leave 40 race meetings in Otago-Southland on three tracks,” Gordon said. “That’s just not doable. “It would mean we have to give up dates, especially in the spring, when it gets wet down here. “I’m gutted for our racing clubs and communities, because most of them are volunteers, and they put their heart and soul into it.” Gordon felt the report showed “a poor understanding” of racing in Otago and Southland. She hoped the southern clubs would get a fair hearing as the proposals were considered, as thoroughbred racing in the region was doing well. “Our horse numbers are good, our field sizes are up and we’ve got young trainers going very well. “They’re proposing to have one race track between Invercargill and Timaru, and that’s Wingatui. It just makes absolutely no sense.” [Missing Credit]Gore Harness Racing Club members (from left) Lisa Barrie, Gay McClymont, Chris Wilson, Callum Dickson and Kirsty Adams digest the news the racecourse could be for the chop. Photo: Gerrit Doppenberg Gore Harness Racing Club president and Riversdale trainer Lisa Barrie said it was “disappointing” news. “It’s taken a minute for the news to sink in and we need to talk to Harness Racing NZ about what and why,” Barrie said. “We’re devastated for our community because it really is a community-based track, and it’s a devastating blow to all the people who train here.” The course is 100% owned by the Gore Racing Club. The Project Stamina report proposes the Otago Racing Club’s Wingatui base would be a thoroughbred-only venue, but receive investment to be classified as a “metropolitan lite” course. That is one piece of good news for the southern thoroughbred racing community, but Otago Racing Club general manager Noelle Prince said her immediate thoughts were with the Oamaru and Gore clubs. “This is difficult news for people who’ve given a lot to those clubs,” Prince said. “Anything positive for Wingatui in this report is still subject to the consultation, and we see it as part of a wider regional picture, not a win for one club at the expense of others. “Otago and Southland need the whole network to work and that means Oamaru and Gore having a real voice in what happens next.” Winton will be designated a metropolitan course for harness racing, alongside Cambridge and Addington, and Ascot Park will receive investment to boost its status as a training venue. The racing bodies maintain all affected clubs will get ample opportunity to discuss the proposals, and any implementation will happen “over a number of years”. New Zealand Racing has been examining its future sustainability for the past year due to concerns over breeding numbers, over-capitalisation and excessive administration costs. An earlier report recommended the two codes merge to save costs and protect the $2 billion industry’s future health, and made it clear there were too many race venues competing for a shrinking number of horses. hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz