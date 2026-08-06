The Salvation Army is warning people to remain vigilant against scammers posing as one of its members after several branded hi-viz vests were stolen from a Christchurch site.

Sydenham corps officer Major Paul Gardner said the yellow vests, each displaying the Salvation Army’s red shield logo, were stolen from a locked van at the corps’ Colombo St site around July 25. A caged trailer was also taken.

The charity fears the stolen vests could be used by scammers to impersonate its collectors.

The Salvation Army is not collecting donations at this time of year, Gardner said, and anyone approached by someone wearing a Salvation Army-branded vest should ask to see official identification.

If they are still unsure, they should contact the Salvation Army to verify the collector’s identity before handing over personal information, making a donation or allowing access to their property.

No other items were stolen because there was nothing else inside the van, Gardner said.

There were no signs of damage to the locked van, leaving Gardner unsure how the thief gained entry.

The charity has been trying to obtain security footage from nearby businesses, but Gardner said it was “not looking likely” any would be found.