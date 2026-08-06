Football for All has made it possible for Syrian children in South Canterbury to take part in the sport. Photo: Connor Haley

A football programme in South Canterbury is proving that sport is a universal language.

Football For All is a New Zealand-wide community inclusion programme that helps tamariki and rangatahi take part in football by removing barriers that prevent participation like registration fees and gear costs.

In South Canterbury the programme, which is supported by Southern Football with the help of Presbyterian Support South Canterbury (PSSC), has helped 27 Syrian children participate in football this year.

PSSC refugee settlement manager Tracey Miron said that without Football For All there would have been no way any of the Syrian children in South Canterbury would be playing the sport.

“Football is very popular in all the Middle Eastern countries. They love it, but without the funding for registration and gear costs like boots, socks and shin-pads it would be impossible.

“It’s been really lovely, it took a fair bit of organising but thankfully the clubs like Timaru United and Hearts were just so cool. Their administration people worked really hard with us to make it work.”

“We tried it and it was quite difficult to get everyone organised. This year we had lots and lots of kids and we knew that it would be quite a bit of work to get people used to it so that they would learn how the system works.

“For the first few weeks I certainly had to go out to the games on a Saturday and be following up to check that everyone was also going to trainings.

“I would go out on a Saturday with this massive spreadsheet of who was in what team where they were playing, what time they were playing and not just the different venues in Timaru but all around South Canterbury.”

Rashed Al Houssen, 8, shows off his best kick. Photo: Connor Haley

Mrs Miron said the programme had made a big impact in the South Canterbury refugee community.

“Part of our role is participation and inclusion in the community. That’s what the role of Presbyterian Support Refugee Settlement does, it’s to get people introduced into our community.

“The beauty has been that the kids are in a wide variety of teams. They’re not all in the same team, so they are mixing with other kids and their parents are mixing with other parents.

“It’s really important for the kids to interact with the general community. The programme has given a lot of them a sense of belonging, a sense of purpose and a way to just get involved.”

She said other members of the South Canterbury football community had also lent a hand to ensure the programme’s success.

“Other parents have been very generous. They’ve picked up some of our refugee children because their parents have got perhaps four boys playing and they’re all in different teams and all at different times.

“The parent can’t go to all of them, so other parents in their teams have really helped support it. It’s actually had a really good community feel to it.

“I think if we’re lucky enough to be able to get this again next year we will definitely build on that. It’s one of the heartwarming parts of our job.”

Southern Football South Canterbury football development officer Leigh Matthews said the biggest positive of the programme was seeing the way football brought people together.

“The programme is much more then just football. It helps people, including parents of the players, build confidence, stay active, improve their wellbeing and develop connections within the community.

“It’s been fantastic to see players and their families engaging with local clubs and becoming part of the football community here in South Canterbury.

“Southern Football is proud to support opportunities that make football accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or previous experience.

“Programmes like Football For All demonstrate how sport can break down barriers and create lasting connections, while encouraging healthy, active lifestyles. We are proud to be a part of the opportunities that football can provide with that.”

connor.haley@alliedmedia.co.nz