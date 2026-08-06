To celebrate the success of the 48th edition of the RSM Law Plunket Art Show, a recent South Canterbury Plunket playgroup gave young children the chance to create their own artworks.

The show, which had its opening night on July 25, serves as a major fundraiser for the Timaru branch of Whānau Āwhina Plunket.

Stevie-Leigh Paine, 3, shows off her pipe cleaner creation. Photo: Supplied

South Canterbury Plunket community services co-ordinator Louise Haley said the playgroup, which was held at the Aigantighe Art Gallery last week, was a great chance for families to see the amount of work that goes into making the art show a reality.

"I think it's important for our families to be able to see the amount of work the art show committee, the gallery and all the sponsors and all the artists put in to the show to support Plunket locally.

"We have to work very hard to keep the services that we have for our community and we're extremely grateful for the longevity of the art show and all the past and present people that have gone into making it happen every year.

Creating some art works are (from left) Abbi Mcgrath, Eden Mcgrath, and Indie Reiher, 2. Photo: Supplied

“Community services aren't government funded, so the show’s historical support has helped shape our area and enable us to run our many groups and services that connect and support our families in South Canterbury.

"It also helps us to employ our wonderful playgroup co-ordinator Michelle Phillips, who also held our annual music and movement at the gallery on Wednesday.”

The RSM Law Plunket Art Show runs until Sunday. Photo: Supplied

She said the playgroup was attended by about 18 mums and 25 children with some travelling in from as far as Twizel to attend.

"[Gallery director] Cara [Fitzgerald] and her team were really accommodating and set everything up for us and [art show committee chairwoman] Josie [Laming] bought all the art supplies.

"There were lots of little creations made like pipe cleaner caterpillars and butterflies as well as some lovely pictures and paintings.”

The RSM Law Plunket Art Show is on at the Aigantighe Art Gallery until Sunday.

connor.haley@alliedmedia.co.nz