Timaru Brass at the National Brass Band Championships in Christchurch last year. Photo: Supplied

Timaru Brass are preparing to tune up the band with a concert at St Mary’s Church, in Timaru, this weekend.

On Saturday at 3pm the band will be holding a concert ahead of competing at the Canterbury Provincial Brass Band Contest in September.

Musical director Catherine Anderson said the concert would feature a test piece, and a hymn as well as lots of other entertaining pieces including Fanfare for the Common Man but with a twist, a Beach Boys medley and a couple of pieces by the band’s previous conductor Dwayne Bloomfield.

“There’s plenty of different styles for all ages and interests. The concert will be a couple of hours with an interval,” she said.

band would also be joined by previous member Anthony Smith as a special guest soloist.

“He now plays with Woolston Brass in Christchurch and has been their principal cornet for the last 11 years,” Mrs Anderson said.

“He’s also a soloist by his own right and performs throughout New Zealand and Australia and has won many awards and accolades. He began his career in the Waimataitai School brass band so is very much a local at heart.

“We will also have a solo performance from one of our own current members Carolyn Parr. She is our principal euphonium player and she will be performing a piece called Stars.”

Mrs Anderson said it was important to get a warm-up concert in ahead of the Canterbury Provincials.

“It’s a chance to iron out any details on a slightly more forgiving audience, before sitting in front of the judges and hearing what their take on it is.

“It’s a great way for us to prepare and it’s also another opportunity to get out into the community and perform as we really enjoy performing.”

She said the band’s goal at the provincial contest was to win the C grade.

“Or at least try and do better than we’ve done in the past. Not that we’ve necessarily done badly but we definitely want to try and outrank our competitors.

“Banding and band contests are a whole way of life and it’s always very enjoyable to support the others in the contest as well and see what other bands have been up to over the years.”

Tickets for the concert on Saturday are available at the door for $20 (cash only).