An animal rescue charity is rushing to desex 42 female pigs due to frisky wild boars breaking through electric fencing and into their enclosure.

The 70 or so pigs were previously cared for by Coromandel farmer Stuart Edmonson, who has been charged with murdering a pig hunter and attempting to murder another in December 2024.

His pigs were taken into the care of charitable trust HUHA, whose chief executive Carolyn Press-McKenzie said the break-ins mean they’re scrambling to desex 42 females at their Wellington sanctuary.

“We were never quite sure how they were getting in, we can’t find any holes in the fencing, but they’re very determined so they’re either throwing themselves over the fencing or they’re wiggling under the fencing.”

The male pigs were desexed soon after coming into HUHA’s care, so they thought they wouldn’t need to do the same for the females in order to prevent any unwanted litters.

“One day we saw a skinny, wily-looking chap wandering around. It was definitely a wild boar,” Press-Mckenzie said.

“We’d been really responsible desexing our boys but we hadn’t factored the food and the environment attracting wild boars down.”

They de-sexed the “wily-looking chap”, but he was followed by two more wild boars.

“Our ones don’t get out — they all stay-put because they’ve got everything they need. They’ve got like a little village, there’s a lovely little stream, they have this beautiful forest with natives and some pine trees,” Press-Mckenzie said.

“They don’t really want for anything. But of course the wild boars on the outside looking in, they’re desperate, they need food and they need care.”

HUHA staff were able to catch and castrate two of the three wild boars.

“They’re now living as part of the community so they’ve achieved the dream life they were after.”

Stuart Edmonson, who was known internationally for the wild pigs he kept as pigs, is due to stand trial next year charged with the murder of 41-year-old father-of-five Kevin Mabbott and attempting to murder another man.

Mabbott, 41, was a father-of-five and was described by his loved ones as a “loveable ratbag”.

Carolyn Press-McKenzie said HUHA staff have managed to desex most of the female pigs with just a few more to go.

“We shouldn’t be having any more piglets, and that’s forever, so that’s really exciting.”

She said the pigs are doing very well, and are enjoying meals including malt donated by Panhead Brewery and vegetables by Pak’nSave.

“They’re all fat and happy.”