The Aigantighe Art Gallery is shaping up for a busy weekend, with the opening of two new exhibitions.

On Saturday, the young artists of South Canterbury will once again take over the walls for the Rotary Timaru North Artarama and 50 years of the Friends of the Aigantighe will be marked with the opening of the exhibition “An Taigh/The House: Held”.

Since the late 1970s, Rotary Timaru North and the gallery has inspired creativity with Artarama, which has now become one of the region’s longest-running celebrations of student art.

This year about 400 artworks by year 1 to 13 students will be on display until September 13 with outstanding pieces being recognised with awards across a range of categories.

In a statement Rotary Timaru North committee member Robbie Jackson said Artarama was about much more than awards.

“Artarama has always been about giving young people the confidence that comes from seeing their work valued.

“For many students, this is the first time they’ve exhibited in a public gallery, and that experience can stay with them for life. Rotary believes strong communities invest in young people and supporting creativity is one way we do that.

“Every artwork tells a story, and every student who participates contributes to the cultural life of South Canterbury.”

Thomas Kennington’s The Mother, 1895, oil on canvas, Aigantighe Art Gallery Collection, 1956.37. Photo: James Bradley/Rickwood Creative

Founded in August 1976, Friends of the Aigantighe have spent half a century championing the gallery through fundraising, advocacy, volunteering and community engagement.

The upcoming exhibition opening falls within days of that founding anniversary, marking the group’s Golden Jubilee.

Aigantighe Art Gallery exhibition curator Izzy Hillman said the exhibition’s Scottish Gaelic title acknowledged the origins of the gallery’s name.

“While the modern Gaelic phrase is aig an taigh, meaning ‘at home’, the historic spelling ‘Aigantighe’ has become a distinctive part of Timaru’s identity.”

She said “An Taigh/The House: Held” reflected both the gallery’s Scottish heritage and its continuing role as South Canterbury’s home of art.

“When we began developing [the exhibition] we kept returning to the idea of connection. The friends’ story isn’t one defined by a single achievement, but by thousands of acts of generosity and care that have linked artists, donors, volunteers, visitors and staff across generations.

“The exhibition celebrates people who have quietly sustained the gallery for 50 years. Every artwork acquired, every event supported, every volunteer shift and every act of advocacy has become part of the fabric of this place.

“Together those contributions have helped make the Aigantighe not simply a gallery, but a home for art and community.”

Friends of the Aigantighe president Dr Jill Harland said the jubilee was an opportunity to celebrate the generations of volunteers who have shared a belief in the value of public art over the decades.

“Aigantighe’s House Gallery has an intimate quality that connects visual art with the history and character of Timaru.”

Aigantighe Art Gallery director Cara Fitzgerald said the friends’ contribution over the past 50 years builds on a legacy set down decades earlier.

“Friends of the Aigantighe are part of the enduring legacy of former director Ainslie Manson.

“His vision established a model that remains at the heart of the Friends today: supporting the gallery, championing the arts, and helping ensure the Aigantighe continues to thrive for future generations.

“Over the past 50 years, that commitment has strengthened our buildings, collection, exhibitions and connection with the South Canterbury community.”

Since the group formed they have backed the 1978 gallery extension, helped fund the climate-controlled painting store completed in 1995, contributed to the conservation of significant artworks, and staffed a volunteer front desk for close to 25 years, as well as supporting the restoration of the Aigantighe Heritage House, contributing $25,000 towards the seismic strengthening and restoration finished before the building reopened in December 2024.

“An Taigh/The House: Held” will open on Saturday at 6pm and run until October 11. — Allied Media