The Department of Conservation is calling for information from the public after discovering serious damage from vehicles to a campsite in a national park.

Aerial photos show extensive damage to the Klondyke Corner Campsite in Arthur’s Pass National Park from four-wheel drive vehicles, believed to have occurred on August 1 just before 4pm.

The well-known campsite is used by Coast to Coast racegoers and support staff in February every year and is incredibly popular, drawing thousands annually.

DOC Operations Manager Leeann Ellis said: “The vehicles have left deep tyre tracks over a large area, compacting the soil, creating wide ruts and making the site much more susceptible to erosion in heavy rain.

“They have also destroyed plants and opened the area up for weeds to grow and take over.

"It’s ruined what was a fantastic place and created the potential for a muddy mess in heavy rain.”

Ellis said DOC staff are working with police to try and identify the vehicles and welcome any information from the public.

Klondyke Corner Campsite is used by Coast to Coast racegoers as the overnight stop each year. Photo Mike Walen/Kathmandu Coast to Coast

It is illegal to damage the natural or historic features of any national park, and to drive vehicles off formed roads.

Offenders can face heavy penalties, including fines and prosecution.

“We appreciate four-wheel driving is an increasingly popular recreational activity.

"There are some fantastic tracks where drivers can challenge their skills and access some beautiful locations like the Edwards Valley and Maling Pass 4WD tracks in the St James Conservation Area.

“Our plea is don’t go off-road and cause damage to areas which are protected for a reason.

"Naturing is looking after the environment when you are out enjoying these special places.”

If you were one of the drivers or have any information in relation to the incident, phone DOC on 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468) or email investigations@doc.govt.nz and use reference CLE-12313.

-Allied Media