It is not uncommon for young people to be described as disconnected from their communities, but across South Canterbury, a different story is unfolding.

The Aoraki Foundation is aiming to bring that story into the spotlight through Generation Give, a new initiative designed to celebrate, support and encourage the many ways young people contribute to their communities.

In a statement Aoraki Foundation chief executive Richard Spackman said the organisation’s mission was to inspire generosity across South Canterbury.

“Traditionally that has included philanthropy and financial giving, but generosity takes many forms.

“For young people, it is often expressed through acts of service, volunteering and helping others.”

The new programme is setting out to challenge perceptions about youth engagement by recognising the positive contributions already happening across the region.

Generation Give was developed with the help of former Timaru Girls’ High School student Leanna Low and a team from the University of Canterbury’s 180 Degrees Consulting group.

Working alongside the Aoraki Foundation, they helped design a model that put young people firmly in the driver’s seat.

Rather than creating a highly structured programme, the students recommended a flexible approach that allowed young people to choose causes they cared about and contribute in ways that suited them.

This could include volunteering, fundraising or supporting community initiatives.

The Aorkai Foundation would help by providing connections, advice and opportunities to share their stories, Mr Spackman said.

“What became clear was that this wasn’t about creating something new from scratch.

“There is already a huge amount of good happening. We simply want to recognise it and give it a platform.”

The programme is currently being piloted at Roncalli College, building on the school’s strong culture of service and the recent introduction of Year 13 service leaders.

That culture was already evident through initiatives such as the school’s long-running Loaves and Fishes programme.

Every second Wednesday during terms two and three, students prepare and serve a free meal of soup and bread for parishioners.

Recently, six students served pumpkin and vegetable soup to more than 20 guests.

Year 13 student Xavier Gabrielle said the programme benefited both volunteers and attendees.

“Students really enjoy being part of this. It’s a great way for younger students to gain leadership experience and give back to the community.”

Regular attendee Colleen McKillop valued the social connection the gatherings provided.

“I really enjoy coming along. It’s a chance to connect with people, and it’s lovely spending time with the students.”

For student Jed Fenwick, the reason for helping was straightforward.

“It just feels nice to make other people feel good.”

Future plans for Generation Give included recognising service, promoting peer leadership and creating opportunities for schools to learn from one another.

“This generation is not disengaged,” Mr Spackman said.

“They are thoughtful, community-minded and motivated to make a difference. Generation Give is about making sure South Canterbury sees that and celebrates it.” — Allied Media