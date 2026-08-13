An LIC bull, Tronnoco AR Sadio-ET S3F, bred by Tony and Keri O’Connor of Tronnoco Farming Co Ltd near Timaru, has won the 2026 Mahoe Trophy.

Presented annually by Holstein Friesian New Zealand, the Mahoe Trophy recognises the top New Zealand-bred Holstein Friesian sire based on a combination of production, conformation, management and daughter performance traits.

Tronnoco AR Sadio-ET S3F achieved the highest overall score of 385 points to secure this year’s title.

LIC Livestock Selection Manager Kelli Buckley said the award recognises years of dedication to breeding excellence.

“Winning the Mahoe Trophy is a fantastic achievement and a testament to the dedication, patience and long-term vision that underpins successful breeding.

“Congratulations to Tony and Keri O’Connor, and everyone involved in developing Tronnoco AR Sadio-ET S3F.”

Tony O’Connor said seeing Tronnoco AR Sadio-ET S3F receive the Mahoe Trophy was especially meaningful.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see a grandson of our exceptional brood cow, Tronnoco Mint Sunita VG85 19 Starbrood, recognised in this way.

“She was an outstanding cow that left many exceptional female descendants, so it’s especially pleasing to see one of her male descendants receive this honour.”

Tronnoco AR Sadio-ET S3F was bred through the Discovery Project, a collaboration between Holstein Friesian New Zealand and LIC established in 2004.

The programme helps identify and develop elite New Zealand-bred Holstein Friesian sires for New Zealand’s artificial breeding industry. — Allied Media