Councils unite behind Head Start proposal to reshape local government

The mayors of the Timaru, Mackenzie, Waimate and Waitaki districts have jointly lodged a proposal to the government under the Head Start programme. The plan, submitted to the Ministry of Cities Environment Regions and Transport on Sunday, proposed to create a single, stronger unitary authority across Mid-South Canterbury and North Otago. The new region would encompass the five districts of Waitaki, Waimate, Mackenzie, Timaru and Ashburton. Ashburton District was included in the proposal despite a resolution from their council to enter the Backstop pathway at an Extraordinary Council Meeting on August 5. The partner councils believed that the inclusion of the Ashburton District could offer greater scale, a broader rating base and stronger regional capability. In a statement Timaru District Mayor Nigel Bowen said the proposal reflected a shared, long-term vision rather than simply a redrawing of boundaries. "This has been a genuine team effort, and I'm proud of what our four councils have achieved together in a very short space of time. "We've chosen to take this opportunity to design a future council that will work for all our communities. "This region powers New Zealand in the most literal sense, and this proposal is about making sure our local government is as capable and ambitious as the place it serves." Mackenzie District Mayor Scott Aronsen said the collaboration had been constructive and forward-looking throughout. "We've had open, honest conversations around the table, and that's exactly what a decision of this scale deserves. "For our smaller and rural communities, this is about securing better services, stronger representation and real resilience for the future. "Working together, we can achieve things none of us could deliver alone." Waimate District Mayor Craig Rowley said the process had been about keeping options open while doing the hard work properly. "There's been a huge amount of effort into getting us to this point, and I want to acknowledge everyone involved. "This proposal keeps our district's voice at the heart of any future arrangement. It's practical, it's ambitious and it makes sure smaller communities like ours are heard every step of the way." Waitaki District Mayor Mel Tavendale said the partnership recognised the deep connections across the wider region. "Our communities are linked by our rivers, our economy and our way of life, and this proposal reflects that reality. "We've listened carefully to our communities throughout, and I'm pleased we can put forward something genuinely locally led. "This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build something better together." The mayors said the proposal offers central government a single, capable regional partner for infrastructure investment, transport and environmental management across a nationally important part of the South Island. — Allied Media