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South Canterbury

Councils unite behind Head Start proposal to reshape local government

The mayors of the Timaru, Mackenzie, Waimate and Waitaki districts have submitted a proposal to the government under the Head Start programme. Photo: Connor Haley
The mayors of the Timaru, Mackenzie, Waimate and Waitaki districts have submitted a proposal to the government under the Head Start programme. Photo: Connor Haley
The mayors of the Timaru, Mackenzie, Waimate and Waitaki districts have submitted a proposal to the government under the Head Start programme. Photo: Connor Haley
Thursday, August 13, 2026
Canterbury|South Canterbury
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