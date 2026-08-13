A new community fund supporting Temuka, Winchester and the surrounding districts has made an immediate impact, with its very first grant helping turn a long-held community goal into reality.

The Temuka Area Community Fund, administered by the Aoraki Foundation, has awarded $8000 to the Winchester Rural School Turf Project, providing the final funding needed to allow installation of the school’s new all-weather turf.

The grant represents the first distribution from the fund that was established last year.

This inaugural grant is particularly significant as the Temuka Area Community Fund had not intended to make grants in the first year.

However, the committee — made up of Michelle Pye, Charles Scarsbrook and Ian Smith — felt the Winchester project was too important an opportunity to delay.

Mr Smith said the project stood out because of the long-term benefits it would create for both the school and the wider community.

“The committee was looking for a project that would deliver lasting value for the community for years to come,” Mr Smith said.

“And who wouldn’t want to support kids being more active these days.

“We felt it was exactly the type of initiative the Temuka Area Community Fund was created to support, and we were excited to make it our first ever grant.”

The project will transform Winchester Rural School’s asphalt court into a modern multi-sport surface that can be enjoyed year-round.

Led by the school’s PTA, fundraising has included pie sales, school discos, quiz nights, raffles, donated calves, a garden tour and other community events. The new fund provided the final push needed to reach the fundraising target and proceed with installation.

Sarah Portman, speaking on behalf of the Winchester School PTA Turf Project team, said the funding was a game-changer.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Temuka Area Community Fund for choosing our project as the recipient of its first grant,” Ms Portman said.

“This funding has got us over the line and means the turf can now be installed.

“It’s a huge moment for our school and wider community.”

The Temuka Area Community Fund was established to support projects and initiatives that strengthen communities across Temuka, Winchester and the surrounding area.

Its first-ever grant demonstrates a strong commitment to backing community-led projects that deliver meaningful benefits for future generations.

For more information on the fund head to the Aoraki Foundation website — www.aorakifoundation.org.nz/temukafund — Allied Media