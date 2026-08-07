Dunedin women’s club final Tahuna Park, Saturday, 2.45pm Dunedin Ururoa: Hannah Norris, Charli Taituha, Naomi Sopoaga, Sheree Hume, Te Atawhai Campbell, Oceana Campbell (co-captain), Lula Joseph, Greer Muir (co-captain), Shakirah Stephen, Teuila Tasi-Cordtz, Dixie-Leigh Burr, Maddy Sullivan, Rebekah Wairau, Nadia Koni, Rawinia Moana. Reserves: Daiana Radrole, Barbara Kuruleca, Stacey Moana, Kate Naylor, Tiana Kopua, Maddie Taylor, Sahara Mason. Big River Country: Neave Rowland, Elri Geldenhuys, Sasha Scott, Tegan Hollows, Aniva Gouman, Aimee Johnson, Lulu Marshall, Ella Gomez, Kayley Johnson (co-captain), Samarra Soper, Abby Agnew, Leila Hill, Kelsey Miller, Leone Geldenhuys, Isla Pringle. Reserves: Sam Storer, Aisha Charlton, Shanika McKenzie, Lily Pringle, Ashlee Anderson, Maya Ferreira, Tessa Inwood. Big River Country have the muscle up front. Dunedin Ururoa have a bunch of flash backs. Saturday’s club final shapes as a clash of styles. That is Dunedin co-captain Oceana Campbell’s read on the game. She helped her side dispatch defending champions Alhambra-Union 58-5 in the semifinal at Kettle Park last weekend. Better known perhaps as a winger, Campbell moved back to first five this season and has done well. It helps when you have so much talent out wide and a young halfback with a familiar surname. Lula Joseph — daughter of former All Black Jamie Joseph and younger sister of Black Ferns halfback Maia Joseph — is making a solid impression in her rookie behind the scrum for the club. Veteran Sheree Hume, talented midfielder Te Atawhai Campbell, fullback Hannah Norris bring power, pace and experience. Add in Matatū outside back Naomi Sopoaga and you have a backline with unrivalled potency in the grade. They topped the round robin with six wins, one loss and a draw. Two of those wins were against Big River Country, so they will start as firm favourites. But the final is at Tahuna Park and at the mercy of conditions. Big River have a powerful pack and Campbell, while confident, is also wary. “We know that Big River probably have the strongest forward pack in the competition, and we know that we have the strongest backs,’’ Campbell said, adding it would be a competition to see who could get the ball to the areas they wanted with more accuracy. “We just know that they're going to be very strong and upfront, especially in that ruck area, so we know to expect big heat. It's going to be a physical battle against them.” Big River co-captain Isla Pringle is not buying into the ‘clash of styles’ narrative. The prop, who played 55 games for the Otago Spirit before retiring from representative rugby at the end of last season, reckons it will come down to guts. “It's always a bit of a hard-hitting game,’’ Pringle said. “They've got some big backs and some big forwards that love to carry hard. “It’s just who can pull through on the day really. It's not a clash of different styles, it's just who can outplay each other probably.” That said. Big River’s pack features the likes of Leila Hill, Ella Gomez and Kayley Johnson. Veteran Spirit forward Tegan Hollows has been named at second five. They have all played for the Otago Spirit and the visitors will look to press a perceived advantage there. Big River edged University 33-17 in their semifinal and Pringle is hopeful that game has set them up well for the final.