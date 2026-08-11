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Club wants to clear trees at Peter Johnstone Park

Taieri Rugby Football Club chairman Peter Dyer stands near a row of pine trees at Peter Johnstone Park, which he argues are unsafe and make drying the playing surface difficult. Photo: Peter McIntosh
Taieri Rugby Football Club chairman Peter Dyer stands near a row of pine trees at Peter Johnstone Park, which he argues are unsafe and make drying the playing surface difficult. Photo: Peter McIntosh
Taieri Rugby Football Club chairman Peter Dyer stands near a row of pine trees at Peter Johnstone Park, which he argues are unsafe and make drying the playing surface difficult. Photo: Peter McIntosh
Adrian Seconi
Adrian Seconi
Adrian SeconiSports reporter
Tuesday, August 11, 2026
Updated, Tuesday, August 11, 2026
News|Dunedin
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