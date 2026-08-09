A draw proved as good as a win for King’s. They are through to the final of the Southern Schools Rugby Championship. But their semifinal was tense. They held off Otago Boys’ to snatch a 24-24 draw at King’s High School on Saturday. King’s first five Lafa Tofiga drilled a penalty with four minutes remaining. There is no extra time in schoolboy rugby. The top qualifiers go through. King’s were well aware of that when they opted for a shot at goal. But Otago Boys’ got the ball back and pressed hard. King’s coach Dean Moeahu said his side stayed calm and executed. “We managed a real good defensive set and forced the error,’’ Moeahu said. “We got a scrum, and then we just held on to it.’’ That was a key moment in the game, obviously, but King’s had to rally late in the first half as well. No 8 Te Ani Rakete and Tofiga were both yellow-carded and King’s were reduced to 13 players. Otago Boys’ pulled ahead during that period to lead 17-7. But King’s struck back shortly after Tofiga returned to the field. Halfback Jaxon Moeahu made a break around the side and got King’s inside the 22m. The pack crashed forward and loosehead Semisi Fakataha went over. King’s trailed 17-14 at the break and were right back in the contest. Tofiga was influential. He executed his core roles nicely. Lock Angus Harrold had a strong game and Jaxon Moeahu controlled the game nicely when his side were down to 13 players. King’s will travel south to play defending champions Southland Boys’ in the final. It is a repeat of last year’s final, which was a tense affair. Southland Boys’ won just 27-26 a year ago but have been in dominant form this season. They crushed John McGlashan 66-7 in the other semifinal at the weekend and beat King’s 45-10 in Invercargill last month. Southland Boys’ 2nds thumped St Kevin’s 62-17 in one division 2 semifinal . They will play South Otago, who posted a 43-26 win over Wakatipu, in the second-tier final. Waitaki Boys’ beat Otago Boys’ 2nds 41-21, and Dunstan beat Central Southland 27-8, to set up the division 3 final. In division 4, Hokonui Colleges beat Timaru Boys’ 38-27 and Taieri College dispatched Mt Aspiring 38-7. In the playoff for 17th and 18th, King’s 2nds beat Cromwell 38-19.