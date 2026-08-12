NPC The teams Otago: Sam Nemec-Vial, Jae Broomfield, Josh Timu, Jake Te Hiwi, Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Joel Lam, Christian Lio-Willie (captain), Lucas Casey, Charles Elton, Joseva Tamani, Will Stodart, Saula Ma’u, Nic Souchon, Marley Pearce. Reserves: Henry Bell, Benjamin Lopas, Rohan Wingham, Harry Irving, Slade McDowall, Kieran McClea, Patrick Pellegrini, Riley Lucas. Manawatū: Reece MacDonald, Taniela Filimone, Kyle Brown, James Tofa, John Tapueluelu, George Worboys, Jordi Viljoen, Mosese Bason, Rory Woods, Te Kamaka Howden, Rob Harley, Reuben Allen, Flyn Yates, Alani Fakava, Joe Gavigan. Reserves: Chris Finua, Malakai Hala-Ngatai, Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou, Angus Prouting, Taine Roiri, Doug Philipson, Drew Wild, Ngani Laumape. Otago hooker Henry Bell has been thrown a curveball this week. The 26-year-old will bring up 50 games for the province, but he will have to do it from the bench. The Highlanders rake has been dropped from the starting XV. Nic Souchon will take his place in the No 2 jersey. He has paid the price for Otago’s lineout woes against Canterbury at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Sunday. The visitors claimed a 19-15 win and took the Ranfurly Shield home with them. Otago showed plenty of enterprise and character, and a late try to Benjamin Lopas set up a tense finish. There were a lot of positives to take out of the game. Halfback Joel Lam’s box kicking was inch-perfect. Winger Jae Broomfield was a huge asset in the aerial battle. Jona Nareki found creative ways to challenge Canterbury’s formidable defence. Joseva Tamani made some punishing bursts, and Otago’s scrum had the upper hand. But the lineout was terrible. Otago lost five of their 17 lineouts and they needed to make a change. There is not a lot of wriggle room, though. Veteran hooker Liam Coltman is sidelined with a calf injury and blindside flanker Oliver Haig is out with an ankle complaint. They are both valuable lineout assets. Otago coach Mark Brown has stuck with makeshift locks Tamani and Will Stodart, while Harry Irving will provide specialist support from the bench. Loose forward Charles Elton and fullback Sam Nemec-Vial will bring up their blazer game (15th) on Saturday. Manawatū scored three tries in the final 10 minutes to beat Southland 36-35 in a thriller in Palmerston North on Sunday. They will lean on loose forwards Mosese Bason and Te Kamaka Howden and halfback Jordi Viljoen to provide a spark, while former Otago winger John Tapueluelu and former Highlanders outside back Taniela Filimone are familiar names. Former All Black Ngani Laumape has been named on the bench.