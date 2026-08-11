Richie Mo’unga’s immediate future is probably in South Africa. But right now he is happy in the red and black of Canterbury. The classy first five returned to New Zealand last month so he could meet the All Blacks’ criteria for World Cup selection. He helped his provincial side wrestle the Ranfurly Shield off Otago at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Sunday and scored late to help Canterbury edge Auckland in the first round of the NPC. He was left out of the All Blacks’ tour of South Africa because he was not eligible. But his return to domestic rugby in New Zealand has opened up the door for his return to the national team. And there is a vacancy. Midfielder Billy Proctor will return home this week after suffering a tour-ending injury during the All Blacks’ 38-21 win over the Stormers in Cape Town. All Blacks coach Dave Rennie played a straight bat when asked whether Mo’unga would be called in. “Yeah, well, we’ll work through that process,” he told reporters. Mo’unga was not giving anything away when he spoke to the Otago Daily Times on Sunday, either. “I’m just here, being really present with the team that I’m in now, which is Canterbury, and we’ll just keep chipping away, trying to play some good footy,’’ Mo’unga said. He was also happy to hold the Log o’ Wood aloft. ©Allied MediaCanterbury first five Richie Mo'unga poses for a photo with the Ranfurly Shield. Photo: Peter McIntosh The last time he played in the Ranfurly Shield game (2020), Canterbury lost the Shield to Taranaki 23-22. Three years earlier he was part of the Canterbury team which was defeated 55-43 and lost the Shield to Taranaki. “I’ve been in a few situations where we’ve lost the Shield, so I definitely understand the meaning behind it, the history and how big it is for the team and for the province of Canterbury. “It was an awesome opportunity today. I got to be in the changing rooms and share that experience with some of the boys who have won it for the first time, so it is pretty special.’’ Mo’unga said being back playing in the NPC was a wonderful opportunity to “connect with my roots” and “connect with the young talent that we have in Canterbury’’. “But I’m also just focusing on myself and how I can add to this team.” Otago scored late and had an opportunity to steal a win in the final five minutes. “You expect nothing less in a shield match,’’ Mo’unga said when asked about the nerve-racking finish. “You know, Otago have shown in the last couple of years that they’re a front-runner in this competition. “We really respect them and respect the threats that they have and the team that they are. So, we knew it would be right down to the wire and, you know, we were lucky to get away with the win there.”