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Canterbury wrestle Ranfurly Shield off Otago

Otago first five Cameron Millar is sandwiched in a tackle by Canterbury players Seb Calder (left) and Dominic Gardiner during a Ranfurly Shield match at the Forsyth Barr Stadium on Sunday. Photo: Peter McIntosh
Otago first five Cameron Millar is sandwiched in a tackle by Canterbury players Seb Calder (left) and Dominic Gardiner during a Ranfurly Shield match at the Forsyth Barr Stadium on Sunday. Photo: Peter McIntosh
Otago first five Cameron Millar is sandwiched in a tackle by Canterbury players Seb Calder (left) and Dominic Gardiner during a Ranfurly Shield match at the Forsyth Barr Stadium on Sunday. Photo: Peter McIntosh
Adrian Seconi
Adrian Seconi
Adrian SeconiSports reporter
Sunday, August 9, 2026
Updated, Sunday, August 9, 2026
Sport|Rugby
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