The England Test cricket side may be about to replace one New Zealand coach with another.

Reports in England suggest that former Black Caps Test captain Stephen Fleming will be the new Test coach replacing Brendon McCullum who was sacked earlier this month.

The Telegraph is reporting that Fleming will be in place for the series against South Africa later this year.

It is unsure if officials would rush him into the job in time for England's next series which is against Pakistan next month.

Fleming, who played 111 Tests for New Zealand between 1994 and 2008, stepped down as Chennai Super Kings head coach earlier this month after 18 years with the Indian Premier League franchise.

McCullum played under Fleming in the Black Caps.

McCullum remains England's white ball coach and the pair would be required to work closely together.

Other candidates mentioned once McCullum was sacked were Jonathon Trott, Tom Moody, Justin Langer and Andy Flowers.