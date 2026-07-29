Queenstown bouncers have pleaded guilty to drug charges after the group was busted selling Class A drugs while on the job.

Apex Protection provides pub and club security in the heart of Queenstown.

The former owner of Apex, John Connell, was described in a police summary of facts as a "street dealer" who arranged for people to purchase cocaine from him while he was working at bars in the tourist town.

After initially pleading not guilty to the charges in May, the 23-year-old has since admitted to two charges of selling and supplying cocaine, one charge of selling and supplying ketamine and one charge of failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

Cory Waller and Nikera Cherrington, who worked as door men at clubs and bars in Queenstown for another company, pleaded guilty to one charge each of possession for supply of cocaine, a Class A drug.

All three appeared in the Queenstown District Court and will be sentenced in December.

The prosecution followed an investigation into the supply of controlled drugs, namely cocaine and ketamine, in the Queenstown area started by police in June last year.

Five bouncers were among the eight arrested, after police seized more than 60g of cocaine and smaller amounts of ketamine, MDA and GBL, as well as $120,000 in cash.

The summary of facts states police obtained a production order for Connell and an analysis of his telecommunications data.

These showed that between June 1 last year and January 2 this year, not only was he a regular user of cocaine and ketamine, but he was supplying it to others.

In a text exchange on New Year's Eve, Connell asked an associate if they had any more cocaine because he had sold out, saying he had sold 30g the night before.

His associate had also sold out.

"Yo but now I'm just losing sales haha should've gotten way more just wasn't too sure hey," Connell said in a message.

The summary of facts said the street price of 1g of cocaine in Queenstown is between $350 and $400.

Therefore, the 30g of cocaine would have made Connell up to $12,000.

The telecommunications data also showed Connell was selling ketamine, but less frequently and in lesser amounts.

A police analysis of Connell's bank statements for the same period showed third-party deposits of $21,275 and ATM deposits of $2540.

Police say at least half of those deposits would be from the sale of cocaine, and overall the defendant had sold at least 50g of cocaine in the period investigated.

Connell was also charged with failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search as he failed to give police his mobile phone passcode when they executed their search warrant.

He initially pleaded not guilty in May, electing for trial by jury, but has since pleaded guilty.

Cash and cocaine in bouncer's homes

In May 2026, investigations began into Waller and Cherrington, who worked as security officers.

On June 11, a search warrant was executed where they lived in the Fernhill area of Queenstown. It is not disclosed if the pair live together.

According to the summary of facts, Waller admitted having cocaine in the home and led officers to a rubbish bin in an en suite bathroom where there were five point bags, each containing 1g of cocaine.

The 44-year-old also handed a police officer a small plastic cylinder from his pocket. Inside was one point bag containing 1g of cocaine.

There was $800 cash located in the bedroom, which he admitted was from the sale of cocaine.

Waller also admitted the cocaine belonged to him.

He stated there were originally 10 point bags of cocaine, but he had used some and sold three bags for between $250 and $300 each.

In a spare bedroom, police discovered 24 point bags, each containing 1g of cocaine, and $4200 in cash.

Waller admitted knowing about the cocaine but said it belonged to someone else.

In total, 30g of cocaine was located with an estimated street value of $9000.

Meanwhile, Cherrington was found with 23 point bags, each containing 1g of cocaine, in his bedside drawer, as well as $400 in cash.

According to the summary of facts, the 23-year-old admitted it was cocaine, and it belonged to him, but declined to comment on what he intended to do with the drug.

He told police the money came from playing the pokies.

Another man had previously appeared in court relating to the investigation and is due to appear again in September.

Apex Protection has since had its licence suspended, and ownership has been transferred.