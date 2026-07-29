A new Woolworths supermarket has been granted resource in one of Canterbury’s fastest growing townships.

Selwyn District Council has granted consent for the 3470sq m supermarket on the corner of West Coast Rd and Weedons Ross Rd in West Melton.

The site, which is currently occupied by the West Melton Tavern, will include the supermarket, five retail shops and 180 car parks.

The district council planning report says the supermarket will improve access to groceries and everyday services, reducing the need for residents to travel to Rolleston or Christchurch for larger shopping trips.

Woolworths New Zealand said in a statement it was pleased to have secured the resource consent.

“The proposed development has been thoughtfully designed to respond to the diverse range of community facilities surrounding the site, including the West Melton Community Centre, playgrounds and sports fields.”

As well as a supermarket, the development is set to include retail tenancies. These spaces had not yet been leased.

Woolworths New Zealand says the next step for the supermarket development would be to progress with a detailed design and site investigations.

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According to Stats NZ, West Melton is among the fastest growing areas in Canterbury with a population of 2700 in 2025, up 1.5% from the year before. New Zealand’s total population grew by 0.7% over the same period. By 2036, West Melton’s population is expected to reach 3596.