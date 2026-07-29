It’s been a big year in motorsports for Ashburton teenager Ryan Gallagher — and there are no signs of him slowing down any time soon.

The 16-year-old is a member of Hayden Paddon’s Junior Driver programme and won 2025/26 Rookie of the Year competing in the Mazda Pro 8 New Zealand Series.

It was his first season, and he placed fourth overall.

“I would have been happy with a top eight placing in my first year,” he said.

“It was a huge, who achievement.”

The speedster does not hold a full driver’s licence but confidently drives at speeds up to 200km/h on the track.

He has several national titles to his name, including four NZ Grass Kart Championships, the South Island Junior Rotax Kart Champion and three New Zealand CTRA Quarter Midgets Championships.

“I like the sport as there is the thrill of driving and the adrenaline that goes with it,” Ryan said.

“It’s also about the friends you make. We are very competitive on the track, but off it there are fun vibes.”

Ryan was four-years-old when he got a go kart for Christmas from his parents, and number one supporters, Michael and Hayley.

It was Michael who introduced him to motorsport via go karting. Michael also races.

Mazda Pro 8 New Zealand Series Rookie of the Year, Ashburton's Ryan Gallagher. Photo: Ryan Gallagher Motorsport Facebook page

In the Pro 8 South Island series, about 50 competitors race at tracks including Timaru, Christchurch, Cromwell and Invercargill.

It is a popular, cost-effective single-make racing category under the Pro7 racing banner and features identical production-spec Mazda RX-8s to ensure close, driver-focused competition.

Ryan and his dad have built Ryan’s car from scratch.

"It took us three years to build. Dad had built previous race cars and uncle (Paul Sheddan) helped with the engineer brakes,” Ryan said.

Mazda Pro 8 New Zealand Series Rookie of the Year, Ashburton's Ryan Gallagher. Photo: Ryan Gallagher Motorsport Facebook page

When Ryan was age 13, he was given a special dispensation licence to race in club events and street sprints.

He recently sat his learner licence — the theory component of his test — and is aiming to get his restricted in the next six months.

Professional rally driver Hayden Paddon has taken up a mentoring role with Ryan.

“I can ring or email Hayden any time and he is there with advice and support,” Ryan said.

It’s guidance Ryan appreciates.

Mazda Pro 8 New Zealand Series, Ryan Gallagher receiving his Rookie of the Year award. Photo Ryan Gallagher Motorsport Facebook page

His ultimate goal is to be a professional driver, but for now he is focused on getting even better, achieving higher results and more wins.

His success is helped by good sponsorship and support.

“It is tough with cost of entry fees, tyres, running costs but I am fortunate to have great sponsors which makes it easier,” he said.

Then there are the risks, which are set to increase.

He’s been involved in one crash at Ruapuna and was thankful he was able to walk away from it.

Next season, he is looking at including speedway to his repertoire and is focused on winning the Mazda Pro 8 New Zealand Series.