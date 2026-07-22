SECTIONS
Dellwyn Moylan

Latest

Mid CanterburyJuly 22

MenzShed a place of mentoring and mateship

Ashburton MenzShed is more than just men and machines, it’s a place of conversation, connections and sharing knowledge and skills. Reporter Dellwyn Moylan popped in for a visit.
MenzShed a place of mentoring and mateship
MenzShed a place of mentoring and mateship
Mid CanterburyJuly 22

Performances to take audience on cultural journey around the world

More than a dozen cultures will feature on stage in Ashburton this month in a showcase of music, dance and song at the Hakatere Multicultural Talent Show.
Performances to take audience on cultural journey around the world
Performances to take audience on cultural journey around the world
Mid CanterburyJuly 22

NZTA proposes safer accessibility for Hakatere Marae

Hakatere Marae co-ordinator Tania Reuben said they are pleased to know that NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi are consulting on proposed changes to the speed limit in front of the marae on State Highway 1 at Fairton
NZTA proposes safer accessibility for Hakatere Marae
NZTA proposes safer accessibility for Hakatere Marae
Mid CanterburyJuly 22

Celebrations being planned for Fairton School’s 125th anniversary

One and twenty five years of education in the Fairton district is to be celebrated on September 18 involving present day pupils and staff as well as former students and staff.
Celebrations being planned for Fairton School’s 125th anniversary
Celebrations being planned for Fairton School’s 125th anniversary