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Dellwyn Moylan
Latest
Mid Canterbury
July 22
MenzShed a place of mentoring and mateship
Ashburton MenzShed is more than just men and machines, it’s a place of conversation, connections and sharing knowledge and skills. Reporter Dellwyn Moylan popped in for a visit.
Mid Canterbury
July 22
Performances to take audience on cultural journey around the world
More than a dozen cultures will feature on stage in Ashburton this month in a showcase of music, dance and song at the Hakatere Multicultural Talent Show.
Mid Canterbury
July 22
NZTA proposes safer accessibility for Hakatere Marae
Hakatere Marae co-ordinator Tania Reuben said they are pleased to know that NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi are consulting on proposed changes to the speed limit in front of the marae on State Highway 1 at Fairton
Mid Canterbury
July 22
Celebrations being planned for Fairton School’s 125th anniversary
One and twenty five years of education in the Fairton district is to be celebrated on September 18 involving present day pupils and staff as well as former students and staff.