As more not-for-profit organisations seek funding for operational costs, Mid Canterbury Funders Forum is supporting groups with their funding applications. They are hosting a funders forum at Ashburton College on August 12. Advance Ashburton Community Foundation is leading the event, and executive officer Carolyn Clough said it was a way to let organisations to know about funding options. "We want to make it as easy as possible for organisations to access funding. The clinic lets the groups know who the funders are and what they are able to fund,” Clough said. More and more groups previously run by volunteers were moving to paid roles for sustainability, so were applying for funding for operational costs like wages, she said. But not all funders provided for operational costs. "It’s a great opportunity hear from funders to assist organisations to know which local funders you should apply to for funding, what types of projects or costs funders can actually fund, how much you can apply for and how how to write a good application,” Clough said. Previously the clinic was held every two years, but members have decided they want to hold it annually and this year, a representative from ANZ Staff Foundation will present for the first time. Those attending will hear presentations from most funders in Mid Canterbury and have one-on-one conversations with them. Attendees will receive a funding matrix with information and contacts for funders and a bit about what they can fund, as well as a copy of the presentation. Clough said the sooner applications were received the better, so they can go back to applicants if there was information missing or unanswered questions. "All the funders want to assist applicants to make good applications. When applying for funding your application needs to stand out from the rest,” she said. "We are happy to help groups fill in the application so we get the information we need. We can assist them to apply to the right places as not all funder can fund everything and ensure applications come in in a timely manner.” * Mid Canterbury Funders Forum funding clinic August 12 at the Holyoake Auditorium at Ashburton College starting at 5.30pm. For more information contact Aimee — office@advanceashburton.org.nz