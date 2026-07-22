Ashburton MenzShed is more than just men and machines, it’s a place of conversation, connections and sharing knowledge and skills. Reporter Dellwyn Moylan popped in for a visit.

Members of the MenzShed may get to use tools and machines to work on projects for themselves, for the community, or for selling through the MenzShed shop but the organisation also has more personal offerings.

Newly installed president Murray Page said there had been more focus on men’s health recently and social connections.

“Today, we have someone here from Bloom Hearing talking to the men about their hearing and hearing aids,” he said.

"We have had speakers on men’s health issue including heart health and prostrate cancer.”

Members are working on setting up a health expo in Spring and are looking for champions of men’s health, such as fitness clubs, doctors, dentists and specialists to take part.

Ashburton Menz Shed - Bruce Hill. Photo: Dellwyn Moylan

Page said the number of members was on the increase with around 80 members.

In the past 12 years, since it formed in town, they have noticed a change in what members were looking for.

While crafting and creating with machinery and tools remained important, the MenzShed was also a place where blokes could talk, support each other and enjoy social activities.

A change in membership make-up had seen new ideas raised, new technology introduced and diversified projects being worked on.

Ashburton Menz Shed - Anthony Prendergast. Photo: Dellwyn Moylan

Many members were seeking social opportunities and the shed provided these through outings such as to Staveley Ice Rink for curling or a social catch up at morning tea when the smoko room was often full.

There were also personal goals.

Member, Jim Hobbs, said some members had a goal in mind they wanted to work towards.

His was to get proficient at using the metal lathe.

“If people want to learn, there is an opportunity here for them to do that,” Hobbs said.

Ashburton Menz Shed - David Piek. Photo Dellwyn Moylan

The MenzShed has a large garden where they grow a variety of vegetables.

Members can take vegetables for a donation and surplus was put in the pantry at Community House Mid Canterbury.

The upgraded pantry recently installed at Community House was made by the MenzShed, as was its new signage.

As well as the gardens, there is a wood work, metalwork and engineering workshop, paint shed, computer suite, library and sheltered work space.

Members work on personal projects and/or those for the community such as putting skids on the bottom of chairs for Staveley ice rink or building a one-lane bridge and helping build a cattle stop for the Tarbotton RideSmart Park being developed in the Ashburton Domain.

Ashburton Menz Shed member Stuart Shand proudly shows off the picnic table he created with a chainsaw. Photo: Dellwyn Moylan

There is also a well-stocked shop which offers a variety of toys, and handy products such as a recent edition of sturdy picnic tables made by Stuart Shand.

He created them using a chainsaw.

It’s not just older males that make up the crew at the shed.

The MenzShed have partnered with Base Youth Centre to assist younger males who found school was not their thing but may have been good at working with their hands.

They helped them to work out what they wanted to do with their lives, set goals and work towards achieving them.

"Many of these lads didn't have a male guiding them so we can provide them with role models, motivations and skills,” Hobbs said.

The MenzShed was made up of a diverse membership group, Page said.

"We have some good contacts in the community to help them look to go on to things like apprenticeships,” he said.

The programme was so popular that the younger guys wanted to attend during the recent school holidays.

* The Ashburton MenzShed is at 8 Williams St and is open Tuesday to Thursday, and Saturday from 8.30am to 12.30pm.