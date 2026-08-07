An “easy to park” 1978 Reliant Robin, which is classed as a moped in the UK because of its three wheels, will be on show this month at the Ashburton Vintage Car Club’s annual Daffodil Rally for Cancer Show ‘n Shine.

It’s a fundraiser for Mid Canterbury Cancer Society and up to 160 vehicles could be on site.

Also on show will be a Cancer Society-branded Ford Ranger from Gluyas Motors who are supporting the August 23 fundraiser.

Vintage Car Club secretary Colin Sweetman has owned the Reliant for 15 years.

It is white, and has a 850cc, four cylinder engine, and a four speed manual transmission.

Sweetman said they were a popular car in the United Kingdom because you only needed a moped licence to drive them as they were classed as a tricycle, which made them cheaper to register and insure.

The light weight car is easy to drive and no different to a four wheel car, Sweetman said.

“It’s made of fibreglass. Despite what some people think, it doesn’t tip over when you go around the corner.”

It can be a little bumpy to drive, but it can do 100km/h.

Sweetman liked this type of car so when he saw it for sale he contacted the sellers in the United Kingdom.

“It has one previous owner who had died and the car sat under the house for about 25 years before it was put up for sale.

“I rang and spoke to the seller who sent me photos. They said I was welcome to take it for a test drive and were surprised when I said I couldn’t as I lived on the other side of the world,” Sweetman said.

Cancer Society Mid Canterbury community manager Aimee Cosgrove, left, and Ashburton Vintage Car Club secretary Colin Sweetman with cars that will be on display at the annual Daffodil Rally for Cancer. Photo: Dellwyn Moylan

The car arrived at Lyttelton after six weeks at sea.

“All I needed were new tyres. I asked Neumanns to get me tyres and they said four, I said I only need three.

“They laughed when I took the car in to get them put on,” he said.

The car has only done about 37,000km.

“It’s a fun car to drive,” he said, and very easy to park.

Thirty six vintage car clubs around New Zealand will hold rallies and displays to raise funds for the Cancer Society.

Ashburton Vintage Car Club secretary Colin Sweetman (left) and Cancer Society Mid Canterbury community manager Aimee Cosgrove with Colin's Reliant Robin which will be on display at the annual Daffodil Rally for Cancer. Photo: Dellwyn Moylan

Sweetman said any vehicles are welcome at the vintage car clubrooms for the display with owners paying an entrance fee, and visitors asked for a donation.

The club has been holding the display days for five years.

Last year, about 160 vehicles, including a tractor were on show and they are hoping for a similar number this year.

Mid Canterbury Cancer Society community manager Aimee Cosgrove said they are very appreciative of funds raised.

“All money raised locally stays locally. That is really important to us as we receive no government funding,” Cosgrove said.

The money from the show will be used by the local cancer society to support those going through cancer with transport to treatment.

Volunteer drivers use their own cars to transport cancer patients to appointments or patients can be given petrol vouchers.

Cancer Society Mid Canterbury community manager Aimee Cosgrove (left) and Ashburton Vintage Car Club secretary Colin Sweetman with cars that will be on display at the annual Daffodil Rally for Cancer. Photos: Dellwyn Moylan

The vintage car club will also be supporting the society in the lead up to Daffodil Day with 10 drivers of vintage cars taking the volunteers around businesses and individuals delivering bunches of daffodils.

Meanwhile, a variety of Daffodil Day events in the district are planned including a pick your own bunch of daffodils session for $10 at Hakatere Lilyfields, 220 Boundary Rd, on August 29 from 10am to 3pm; and the popular ANZ Bank Quiz night in September.