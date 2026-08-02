The Electoral Commission are offering a drop in session and presentations at the Ashburton Library next month on August 25 to inform voters on how to get election ready.

Electoral Commission staff will be in the library on August 25 at 1.30pm to answer questions and check enrolments to vote.

There will also be a 45 minute presentation from 12.30pm and again at 5.30pm covering the basics about NZ elections.

The presentations will cover the difference between electorate and party vote, enroling and updating your details, how and where to vote and what to expect on election day, key information and working for the elections.

You can also check your enrolment, update your details, or enrol to vote with assistance from Electoral Commission staff.

The information provided will be politically neutral. Electoral Commission staff will be unable to answer any questions about political parties, candidates, policies or who to vote for.

Meanwhile, people eligible to decide if they want to be on the General Roll or Māori Roll have until August 6 to confirm their enrolment.