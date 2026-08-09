More than a dozen cultures showcased their talents through music, dance and song at a multi cultural talent show at the Tinwald Memorial Hall on Friday.

As the performances continued, the aromatic aromas of the cuisine from five countries lured the crowds in.

Hakatere Multi Cultural Council co-ordinator Ana Taufa described the evening as a chance to travel around the world in one evening without leaving Ashburton.

"It was amazing seeing the community all come together, celebrate and enjoy each others cultures,” Taufa said.

The food stalls sold out with a crowd of about 500 in attendance.

"We didn’t expect the number of people that attended this years after getting about 200 at last years event,” Taufa said.

The council are now preparing to provide performances and food during a half time performance during the first home game for Mid Canterbury Rugby at the A&P Showgrounds on August 22.