Talented musician Sea-am Thompson of Christchurch will perform at an Ashburton Musical Club concert next week. It is open to the public at Baring Square Methodist Church on August 8. Thompson, the son of former Ashburton business man Terry Thompson, is on an organ scholarship at Magdalen College at Oxford University in United Kingdom. He is the organ scholar at the college where he is studying for a Bachelor of Art in Music. As a versatile musician, Thompson plays the violin, piano and organ, sings and enjoys conducting. He and the family moved from Kaikoura to Christchurch so he could become a chorister. Before going overseas he served as an alto choral scholar and an organ scholar for the Choir of the Christchurch Cathedral and accompanist for the Christchurch City Choir. He completed his college education at St Andrew’s College in Christchurch at the end of 2024. He gained his Licentiate of Trinity College London (LTCL) in organ in 2024 and his Associate of Trinity College London (ATCL) in violin in 2022. Sea-am was the national winner of the New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) Chamber compositions with his “Piano Trio no 2” for violin, cello and piano. The piece was performed at Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre. He has composed for choirs, orchestras and chamber groups. Upcoming projects include a commissioned canticle setting for the 175th Anniversary of the Anglican Church in Christchurch. * Ashburton Musical Club concert at Baring Square Methodist Church on August 8, with guest performer Sea-am Thompson. Concert starts at 6.30pm, non club members $5 entry fee and a koha to Sea-am. Upcoming projects include a commissioned canticle setting for the 175th Anniversary of the Anglican Church in Christchurch, New Zealand.