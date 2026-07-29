Red Cross’ nationwide Meals on Wheels delivery service turns 75 this year, and Kaiapoi volunteer driver Shirley Ward loves being part of it.

“Even though I’ve only been here for 11 years — I am a baby compared to many, many other volunteers who have been here a lot longer, and yet I still feel I am part of a great community aid project,” she says.

Shirley said she always wanted to give back to her community when she retired and, since then, has been an active member of many community aid organisations.

“As well as working with Red Cross and their Meals on Wheels delivery service, I’m part of the Prisoner Correspondence Network as a pen pal for inmates.

“I’ve worked on many Cancer Society projects, I help out at the Kaiapoi Library and also at the Burwood Hospital with their library trolley for patients. These all keep me busy.”

Checking the route . . . Red Cross Meals on Wheels delivery volunteer, Shirley Ward of Kaiapoi, checks the locations before she heads out to deliver the meals in Kaiapoi. Photo: John Cosgrove

Meals on Wheels has grown into a nationwide service supporting thousands of people each week since it began in Canterbury in June 1951.

Then, because of gas, coal and electricity shortages caused by the 1951 New Zealand waterfront dispute, Red Cross branch members prepared and delivered soup and bread to neighbours in need.

It has evolved into a vital community service reaching communities throughout Aotearoa New Zealand.

Today more than 3000 New Zealand Red Cross volunteers help deliver hundreds of thousands of meals each year, supporting older people, those recovering from illness or injury, and others who may struggle to prepare hot, nutritious meals themselves.

Shirley says many volunteers in Canterbury regularly spare a couple of hours each week to help deliver the meals.

She often visits up to 20 people during her turn on Wednesdays.

“I know a few of them well, and there is one lovely lady whom I have been visiting for 11 years. She is a very special friend.”

Sharing the love . . .Red Cross Meals on Wheels delivery volunteers, Charmaine Manson (left) and Shirley Ward of Kaiapoi, off load meals for Shirley to deliver in Kaiapoi. Photo: John Cosgrove

“The meals we provide to those in need are all tailored to suit them. Some are vegetarian, some are cut up into smaller pieces to help those with hand issues, while others are mashed to help those with jaw or teeth problems.”

Shirley says the packaged meals arrive hot at lunchtime, but many recipients prefer to reheat them as an evening meal.

“Everybody is special, and for me it’s the joy of knowing I’m helping people.”